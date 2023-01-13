Drug Free Malakand Initiative discussed, rehabilitation of drug patients to be arranged

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) ::Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai here Friday chaired a meeting to discuss measures for the rehabilitation of drug addicts and to clear areas of the menace of illicit drugs.

The meeting was held in Commissioner Office Saidu Sharif and attended by Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners and Social Welfare Officers of Malakand Division. The meeting was briefed about the steps taken so far relating to Drug-Free Malakand Initiative and plans of drug patient rehabilitation.

Presiding over the meeting, Commissioner Malakand directed Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan to devise a referral mechanism and formulate a strategy for rehabilitation of drug abusers in Swat and added that the same strategy would be applied in all districts of Malakand division.

He also directed action against drug mafia and adopt measures to stop drug trafficking. He said that addicts would be rehabilitated and equipped with skills so that they can play a positive role in society.