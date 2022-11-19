Drug-free Peshawar campaign extended to Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The drug-free Peshawar campaign was extended to Charsadda on Saturday, for which a committee has been established under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Rights Usman Jilani.

According to a press release issued by Commissioner Peshawar Office, information in this regard has been sought from the private drug rehabilitation centres of Charsadda till November 21.

A private firm meeting the norms would be contracted to treat drug addicts in Charsadda whose families cannot afford medical treatment for them and in other districts of the province as well.

Similarly, the same campaign would be started in other districts of the province from next month, for the rehabilitation of drug addicts for which Commissioner Malakand Division, Commissioner Kohat Division, Commissioner Hazara Division have contacted Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud for guidance.