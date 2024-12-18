Drug-free Peshawar campaign to be replicated in other districts, transgender offered rehabilitation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Wednesday announced replication of the ongoing ‘Drug-Free Peshawar Campaign’ in other districts of the province to expand scope of the initiative aimed at rehabilitation of chronic drug addicts.

He made this announcement during a briefing arranged for media persons at the Deputy Commissioner camp office.

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Salim Akram and officials of Social Welfare Department were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media persons, both Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Commissioner Peshawar agreed with the suggestion of including transgender community in drug-free campaign by offering them rehabilitation services.

They also announced reserving of a separate portion in an upcoming drug-free campaign for the rehabilitation of transgender community who are also getting indulged in addiction and without their treatment the goal of making every district drug-free cannot be achieved.

Sharing details of third phase of “Drug-Free Peshawar” program launched on November 7, 2024, with a budget allocation of Rs. 320 million, for rehabilitation of 2000 drug-addicts, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Salim informed that around 1240 drug addicts are admitted in different centres for a duration of four months.

Giving the break-up of 1240 admitted drug addicts, he said, among them 1196 are male, 13 are female and 31 are juvenile, upto the age of 17 years.

Families of around 320 drug addicts are identified with the help of NADRA who were contacted and informed about the treatment of their relatives.

Among these admitted drug addicts around 44 are tested HIV positive, nine as TB patient, 30 Hepatitis A and some for Hepatitis B. Out of 1240 addicts, three died due to their ill health or serious injuries on their bodies.

Arrangements have been made for treatment of these ill drug addicts by admitting them to different hospitals.

During a months rehabilitation course, the admitted drug addicts would also be provided training in eleven different skills so that they can stand on their feet after getting rehabilitated.

He also informed newsmen that Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has held out assurance of providing jobs to 50 rehabilitated addicts.

The gesture should also be adopted by other public and private sector entities for helping these drug addicts in their fight of getting out of the curse of addiction, DC stressed.

Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud claimed that the initiative taken by KP government is largest in regard with rehabilitation campaigns taken at world level as in the earlier two campaigns around 2400 addicts were rehabilitated.

He said the relapse rate in rehabilitated drug addicts in phase one and two is around five to six percent which is a great success.

He said the WHO success standard for drug free rehabilitation initiative is 35 percent of relapse cases while in our campaign this percentage is around five to six.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah also apprised media about the decision of government to launch a `Beggars Free’ Peshawar drive from January 2025 to eradicate professional beggars from the city.

Sharing details, he said, with Rs.32 million allocated, the campaign will rehabilitate beggars through skill development, education, and government support while cracking down on the mafias exploiting them.

Around 1356 number of beggars are identified out of whom 817 are local and 539 are from other districts who came to Peshawar for begging.

The children involved in begging would be shifted to Zamung Kor shelter home and others in a rented building.

The beggars would also be imparted skill training while the professional and handlers would be dealt in accordance with relevant laws.

He said an agreement has been signed with Small Industrial Development board (SIDB) and TEVTA for provision of skill training to rehabilitated drug addicts and beggars.