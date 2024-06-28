Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police Arrest 99 Drug Dealers
Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 07:03 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) On the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, in the Drug Free Punjab campaign, Punjab Police has conducted a thorough crackdown and various raids have been conducted on the hideouts of drug sellers, dealers and smugglers.
According to the spokesman of the Punjab Police, more than 200 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers during the last 24 hours. In these raids, 99 suspects involved in the heinous trade were arrested in which 99 cases were registered while 54 kg of hashish, 1 kg of heroin were recovered from the possession of the accused. Likewise, 955 liters of liquor was also recovered.
The spokesperson of Punjab Police said that during the anti-narcotics operations that have been ongoing since February 26, more than 33,000 raids have been conducted by police teams. In these raids, 15,945 suspects involved in drug trafficking have been arrested, while 15,558 cases have been registered, he said, adding that more than 9300 kg of hashish, 161 kg of heroin, 269 kg of opium, besides 45 kg of ice and more than 1.6 lakh liters of liquor were recovered.
It my be mentioned here that IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed the RPOs, DPOs to self-monitor the anti-narcotics operations.
