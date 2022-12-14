Drug-free society ensure bright future for young generation: DG ANF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Major General Muhammad Aneeq-Ur-Rehman Tuesday said that a completely drug-free society is the guarantee of a bright future for the young generation.

"Keeping the society pure from drug addiction is a shared national responsibility of all," the DG ANF said in an awareness lecture against drug abuse at Government Post Graduate Degree College, Jhelum.

The DG in a lecture apprised the students that education was the most effective weapon against drugs.

The lecture was attended by students of Post Graduate Degree College Jhelum and students of other educational institutions of the area through a video link.

A large number of university teachers, staff and local dignitaries also attended the event.