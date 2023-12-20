Open Menu

Drug Gang Operatives Arrested; Stolen Motorcycle And Narcotics Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Drug gang operatives arrested; stolen motorcycle and narcotics seized

Three members linked to a drug gang were apprehended by the Gulbahar police station on Wednesday, leading to the recovery of illicit substances and a stolen motorcycle from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Three members linked to a drug gang were apprehended by the Gulbahar police station on Wednesday, leading to the recovery of illicit substances and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

Among the arrested individuals are two women, as confirmed by the spokesperson for the district Central Police.

During a routine inspection on Nawab Siddique Ali Khan Road, a Gulbahar police team intercepted a suspicious man and two women riding a motorcycle. Upon searching them, hashish was found in their possession.

The authorities recovered 530 grams of hashish from Hammad, 520 grams from Bilqis, and 510 grams from Ruby. The motorcycle retrieved from the accused was reported stolen from the jurisdiction of the Super Market police station.

A case has been filed against the apprehended individuals, with ongoing efforts to ascertain their prior criminal records. The arrested suspects have been handed over to the investigative authorities for further inquiry.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Man Criminals Women Market From

Recent Stories

Police carry out search operations in different ar ..

Police carry out search operations in different areas to flush out suspects

12 minutes ago
 European stocks waver; London boosted by rate cut ..

European stocks waver; London boosted by rate cut hopes

11 minutes ago
 House Job training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana ..

House Job training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana from January 10

22 minutes ago
 Seminar to tackle health challenges amidst environ ..

Seminar to tackle health challenges amidst environmental shifts in KP held

22 minutes ago
 Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons

22 minutes ago
 IT ministry develops mobile app to digitize Hajj o ..

IT ministry develops mobile app to digitize Hajj operation

35 minutes ago
WCCIM annual blue fair exhibition to be held in Fe ..

WCCIM annual blue fair exhibition to be held in Feb

35 minutes ago
 Two bike lifter gangs busted; 13 motorcycles recov ..

Two bike lifter gangs busted; 13 motorcycles recovered

35 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes public hearing on govt’s request ..

NEPRA concludes public hearing on govt’s request about KE quarterly tariff adj ..

35 minutes ago
 PMIC chairman instructs speedy completion of Islam ..

PMIC chairman instructs speedy completion of Islamabad's model prison project

35 minutes ago
 PHC grants protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur

PHC grants protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur

35 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara reviews security measures for general e ..

DIG Hazara reviews security measures for general elections 2024

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan