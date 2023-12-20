Drug gang operatives arrested; stolen motorcycle and narcotics seized

Three members linked to a drug gang were apprehended by the Gulbahar police station on Wednesday, leading to the recovery of illicit substances and a stolen motorcycle from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Three members linked to a drug gang were apprehended by the Gulbahar police station on Wednesday, leading to the recovery of illicit substances and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

Among the arrested individuals are two women, as confirmed by the spokesperson for the district Central Police.

During a routine inspection on Nawab Siddique Ali Khan Road, a Gulbahar police team intercepted a suspicious man and two women riding a motorcycle. Upon searching them, hashish was found in their possession.

The authorities recovered 530 grams of hashish from Hammad, 520 grams from Bilqis, and 510 grams from Ruby. The motorcycle retrieved from the accused was reported stolen from the jurisdiction of the Super Market police station.

A case has been filed against the apprehended individuals, with ongoing efforts to ascertain their prior criminal records. The arrested suspects have been handed over to the investigative authorities for further inquiry.