Drug inspector conducts raids on medical stores in Kohat

A team of health department led by Drug Inspector Muhammad Irfan on Tuesday conducted raids on several medical stores at Zargran, Baroon bazaar and checked their licenses and stocks of medicines. During the inspection, the team seized 'not for sale' medicines besides narcotics drugs and registered a case as per Drug Act 1976, said a press release

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :A team of health department led by Drug Inspector Muhammad Irfan on Tuesday conducted raids on several medical stores at Zargran, Baroon bazaar and checked their licenses and stocks of medicines.

During the inspection, the team seized 'not for sale' medicines besides narcotics drugs and registered a case as per Drug Act 1976, said a press release.� Moreover, samples of different suspected medicines of local and multinational companies were also sent for analysis to drug testing laboratory Peshawar.

�The team also inspected installation of air conditions in medicines' supplying vehicles. �Further legal proceedings will be initiated as per law after receipt of test reports from the drug testing laboratory Peshawar.