Drug Inspector Kohat inspects medical stores

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Drug Inspector Kohat Muhammad Irfan Wazir Friday inspected medical stores and Frontier Medical Center Kohat on Bypass Road on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt (retd) Abdul Rehman and found a suspected hazardous drugs and two suspicious drugs under compliance with the Drug Act 1976.

Samples of unregistered drugs registered on Form 5 and sent to the lab for analysis and report, he informed media men during his visit.

He said, the overall situation was found to be satisfactory."We have visited five big stores in Kohat City and the remaining would also be visited as directed by Deputy Commissioner Kohat in due course of time,"he added.

During the visit, he said, they did not find any expired medicine in any of the shops. He said all the medical stores owners have instructed that only standard medicines should be sold on prescriptions prescribed by specialists and registered doctors besides following the SOPs issued by the provincial government.

The register should also be completed regularly while further action would be taken on the samples taken after receiving the lab reports, he informed.