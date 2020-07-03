UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Inspector Kohat Inspects Medical Stores

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 04:09 PM

Drug Inspector Kohat inspects medical stores

Provincial Drug Inspector Kohat Muhammad Irfan Wazir Friday inspected medical stores and Frontier Medical Center Kohat on Bypass Road on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt (retd) Abdul Rehman and found a suspected hazardous drugs and two suspicious drugs under compliance with the Drug Act 1976

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Drug Inspector Kohat Muhammad Irfan Wazir Friday inspected medical stores and Frontier Medical Center Kohat on Bypass Road on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt (retd) Abdul Rehman and found a suspected hazardous drugs and two suspicious drugs under compliance with the Drug Act 1976.

Samples of unregistered drugs registered on Form 5 and sent to the lab for analysis and report, he informed media men during his visit.

He said, the overall situation was found to be satisfactory."We have visited five big stores in Kohat City and the remaining would also be visited as directed by Deputy Commissioner Kohat in due course of time,"he added.

During the visit, he said, they did not find any expired medicine in any of the shops. He said all the medical stores owners have instructed that only standard medicines should be sold on prescriptions prescribed by specialists and registered doctors besides following the SOPs issued by the provincial government.

The register should also be completed regularly while further action would be taken on the samples taken after receiving the lab reports, he informed.

Related Topics

Drugs Visit Road Kohat Media All Government

Recent Stories

After A Highly Successful Pre-order Phase, HUAWEI ..

5 minutes ago

Commission issues public notice in Amir Tahkalay c ..

32 seconds ago

ADC for strictly implementation of SOPs, visits bu ..

34 seconds ago

KP cabinet to meet on July 6

35 seconds ago

Pakistan spends over $ 1165 million on import of t ..

36 seconds ago

England to Scrap Quarantine for Int'l Arrivals Fro ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.