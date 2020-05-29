UrduPoint.com
Drug Inspector Kohat Visits Medical Stores

Fri 29th May 2020

Drug Inspector Kohat visits medical stores

Provincial Drug Inspector Kohat Muhammad Irfan Wazir inspected several medical stores outside Tehsil Gate Kohat Friday on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt (retd) Abdul Rehman and took detailed analysis of samples of suspicious unregistered drugs under Form Five on Drug Act

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Drug Inspector Kohat Muhammad Irfan Wazir inspected several medical stores outside Tehsil Gate Kohat Friday on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt (retd) Abdul Rehman and took detailed analysis of samples of suspicious unregistered drugs under Form Five on Drug Act.

Further legal action will be taken against the counterfeit drug dealers after the results come out. Similarly, various violations were prosecuted under the Drug Act 1976 while the owners of medical stores were directed to avoid legal penalties. Get a proper license and put it in prominent places in your shops so that clearly visible to the public.

Your Thoughts and Comments

