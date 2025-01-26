Drug Inspector Raids Warehouse, Recovers Counterfeit Medicines
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Acting on intelligence provided by security agencies, Drug Inspector Shafaq Chachar on Sunday, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sukkur, Sobia Falak Rao and police officials, conducted a raid at a closed warehouse in Sukkur's Bhutta Road.
During the operation, a significant quantity of counterfeit, substandard, and prohibited medicines was recovered.
According to officials, the operation was initiated following public complaints regarding the sale of fake and substandard medicines in the city. Sensitive agencies investigated the matter and identified the warehouse, leading to the raid.
According to Saif Soomro, an official from the Drug Inspector's Office, the seized medicines have been sent to a laboratory for testing.
He added that the warehouse owners and suspects managed to escape during the raid, but efforts are underway to apprehend them. "Once the suspects are arrested, a formal case will be registered," he stated.
Meanwhile, Station House Officer (SHO) Shaukat Arain of A-Section Police Station assured that immediate action would be taken once the Drug Inspector's Office files a formal complaint.
