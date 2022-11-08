UrduPoint.com

Drug Inspector Visits Medical Stores At Lakki Marwat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Drug inspector visits medical stores at Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Drug Inspector Dr Sajid in line with directions of the Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat visited medical stores at main lorri adda Lakki Marwat and examined quality of medicines.

During inspection, narcotic registers were checked for controlled drugs and instructions were given to maintain it properly and not to dispense the controlled drugs without the prescription of registered medical practitioner.

He also directed the retailers to ensure purchasing of medicines from authorized distributors.

Furthermore, samples of 18 govt MCC supplied drugs were taken from Deputy DHO Sub Division Bhettani main store and sent to drugs testing laboratory.

He said action against violation of drug rules, sale of expired and substandard drugs would continue indiscriminately.

