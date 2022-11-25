Drug Inspector visits medical stores at Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Drug Inspector of Lakki Marwat has visited medical stores in different areas and examined the quality of medicines.

In line with directions of Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar, the drug inspector visited medical stores at Manjiwala road, old road Serai Naurang and in front of old hospital Serai Naurang.

Three suspected samples of drugs were drawn for test and analysis.

Furthermore two cases were initiated in different violations of sections of the Drugs Act 1976.

During the inspection, narcotic registers were checked for controlled drugs and instructions were given to maintain it properly and not to dispense the controlled drugs without the prescription of registered medical practitioner.

He also directed the retailers to ensure purchasing of medicines from authorized distributors.

The drug inspector said the action against violation of drug rules, sale of expired and substandard drugs would continue indiscriminately.