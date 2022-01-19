UrduPoint.com

Drug Inspectors Directed To Inspect Medical Stores On Daily Basis

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 03:48 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Wednesday directed the drug inspectors to inspect medical stores on daily basis and take strict action against those who were selling counterfeit, prohibited, expired and unregistered medicines without a drug cell license.

Addressing a meeting of District Quality Control board, he said the performance of all drug inspectors would be reviewed weekly and administrative officers would cross check based on the data provided and no negligence and carelessness would be tolerated in this regard.

No one would be allowed to play with human lives and departmental action would be taken against the drug inspectors in the area where the illicit trade of counterfeit and illicit drugs took place, DC said.

During the inspection of medical stores and medicine distributors in their respective tehsils by drug inspectors, a total of 30 cases were heard of drug cell license, overdue, prohibited and sale of unregistered drugs and non-record keeping during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Farooq Akmal, Assistant Commissioner Human Resources Raheel Baig, Member District Quality Control Board, CEO Health Authority Dr. Aslam Chaudhry, Medicine Expert Dr. Saad,Drug Inspector Sialkot Naila Rafiq, Drug Inspector Pasrur Shafaq Ahmed, Drug InspectorSambarial Hamad Ashraf and Drug Inspector Daska Sheikh Owais Ilyas.

