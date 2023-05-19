Drug investigators workshop held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :In line with special directives of Regional Police officer (RPO), Shahrukh Kamal Siddiqui,a training work shop of drug investigators was conducted at Police lines here on Friday.

Additional & Districts Session Judge, Deputy Prosecutors, DSP legal delivered the lectures to improve the skills, abilities and capabilities of investigation officers during the cases of drug mafias.

Regional Police officer (RPO) stressed officers to get the modern training techniques to overcome the investigation challenges.