'Drug Liaison Officers Conference' Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 10:07 PM

The first ever 'Drug Liaison Officers Conference' chaired by the Federal Secretary Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam was held here at the Ministry of Narcotics Control on Friday

The participants included Erik Watson Head of DEA, USA, Mark Taravoski Head of INL, USA and Drug Liaison officers and senior law enforcement agencies officers from UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, Australia, Greece, South Africa, Saudia Arabia, Iran , Japan, Indonesia , Philippines and Korea, said a press release issued here.

The participants were briefed on the National Anti Narcotics Policy, drug demand and supply reduction process and Pakistan's efforts to eliminate the menace of drugs from society.

Joint Secretary Sikandar Sabino Jalal gave detailed briefing on functioning of the policy and role of Ministry of Narcotics Control and Anti Narcotics Force in fighting drugs.

The purpose of this conference was to form effective mutual mechanism to counter illicit drug trafficking and related matters. It was reinforced in the meeting that mutual cooperation and collective approach will play key role in reaching the goal of creating a drug free society.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Secretary IC Maj (R) Syed Muhammad Ali, Section Officers and other members of Ministry of Narcotics Control.

The meeting concluded with a promise that bilateral ties and cooperation with each country would be enhanced.

