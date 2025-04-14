Open Menu

Drug, Liquor Suppliers Nabbed

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Drug, liquor suppliers nabbed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Police arrested three drug peddlers in separate raids, recovering over 2.5 kg of hashish. Irshad was arrested in Taxila with 1.12 kg, while Usama Ijaz and Haris were held in Dhamial area with 1.6 kg and 600 grams, respectively.

The spokesman police said that cases have been registered.

He also assured the strict legal action against narcotics dealers.

Police also launched a crackdown on liquor suppliers in which six suspects were arrested in for illegal liquor supply. Recoveries included 18 bottles from Zahir Abbas, 10 from Khalil, and various quantities from others in Taxila, Gujjar Khan, and Dhamial areas.

Separate cases were filed against the culprits.

