Drug, Liquor Suppliers Nabbed
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 11:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Police arrested three drug peddlers in separate raids, recovering over 2.5 kg of hashish. Irshad was arrested in Taxila with 1.12 kg, while Usama Ijaz and Haris were held in Dhamial area with 1.6 kg and 600 grams, respectively.
The spokesman police said that cases have been registered.
He also assured the strict legal action against narcotics dealers.
Police also launched a crackdown on liquor suppliers in which six suspects were arrested in for illegal liquor supply. Recoveries included 18 bottles from Zahir Abbas, 10 from Khalil, and various quantities from others in Taxila, Gujjar Khan, and Dhamial areas.
Separate cases were filed against the culprits.
Recent Stories
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
UAE to host summit on role of DNFBPs sector on combating financial crimes
GCC countries strategic hub for global investment, trade integration: Nahyan bin ..
‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ milestone for national industry: CEO of ADNEC
ADGM’s FSRA imposes fines of $8.85 million on ‘HAYVN’ Group
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements6 minutes ago
-
Drug, liquor suppliers nabbed6 minutes ago
-
Three Muzaffargarh's athletes selected for Asian U-17 Junior Athletics Championship in Bahrain6 minutes ago
-
Govt would help rehabilitation of fire affected traders of Hazro: Jahangir Khanzada6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six in Illegal weapons crackdown7 minutes ago
-
PPP’s reservation over canals to be addressed through talks: Rana7 minutes ago
-
ECO delegation visits Lahore Fort16 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Saad Rafique calls on IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan16 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz to announce package for overseas Pakistanis: OPF chairman16 minutes ago
-
Police seize non-custom cigarettes worth Rs 5m17 minutes ago
-
Govt serious about resolving issues of overseas Pakistanis: Komervi17 minutes ago
-
Girl commits suicide after assault, two relatives arrested17 minutes ago