Drug manufacturing factory busted in Mirpurkhas, four arrested

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A major drug manufacturing factory and warehouse were raided in Mirpurkhas early Wednesday morning, resulting in the arrest of four individuals including the alleged mastermind Fahad Malik.

According to the Police, acting on a tip-off, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dr Musa Abro, in-charge of the anti-narcotics prevention task force formed by Inspector General (IG) Sindh conducted the raid with the assistance of the Town Police Station.

During the operation, authorities seized a large quantity of drugs, including 400 kilograms of "sopari" (betel nuts), 689 kilograms of betel nuts, two pieces of "main puri," half-cut sawdust, five kilograms of "Raja Janipati," a large gutka-making machine and other raw materials.

A case has been registered against the arrested individuals at the Town Police Station.

