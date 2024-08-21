Open Menu

Drug Manufacturing Factory Busted In Mirpurkhas, Four Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Drug manufacturing factory busted in Mirpurkhas, four arrested

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A major drug manufacturing factory and warehouse were raided in Mirpurkhas early Wednesday morning, resulting in the arrest of four individuals including the alleged mastermind Fahad Malik.

According to the Police, acting on a tip-off, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dr Musa Abro, in-charge of the anti-narcotics prevention task force formed by Inspector General (IG) Sindh conducted the raid with the assistance of the Town Police Station.

During the operation, authorities seized a large quantity of drugs, including 400 kilograms of "sopari" (betel nuts), 689 kilograms of betel nuts, two pieces of "main puri," half-cut sawdust, five kilograms of "Raja Janipati," a large gutka-making machine and other raw materials.

A case has been registered against the arrested individuals at the Town Police Station.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Sindh Police Police Station Drugs Puri

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

19 minutes ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

19 minutes ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

30 minutes ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

33 minutes ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

33 minutes ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

33 minutes ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

33 minutes ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

33 minutes ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

33 minutes ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

39 minutes ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

38 minutes ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan