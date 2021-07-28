Drug money being used for terrorism promotion, stringent action important against narcotics dealers: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said drug money was being used for promotion of terrorism and therefore, it was important that narcotics dealers were dealt with iron hands.

The Army Chief expressed these views during his visit to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The COAS was given a detailed operational brief regarding genesis of ANF and its contributions for controlling drug-trafficking in Pakistan.

While interacting with the officers and staff, the COAS said that drug peddlers and those involved in its production were a threat to national security and relentless enemies of humanity.

The Army Chief also lauded the efforts of ANF in controlling drug-trafficking in Pakistan.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Director General ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik.