Drug of Rs. 1.73 bln at Torkham border seized by customs officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The Customs officials seized drugs worth Rs 1.73 billion at Torkham border in last 15 days, additional collector Muhammad Tayyab told media men here on Wednesday.

Additional Collector Muhammad Tayyab said customs personnel arrested the driver and the vehicle used for drug trafficking.

He disclosed that this is the biggest anti-drug operation in the history of Torkham Customs wherein it recovered drugs worth Rs. 1 billion.

The customs staff operation at Torkham Import Terminal, Muhammad Tayyab Additional Customs Collector Torkham said wherein it recovered 100 kg heroin from empty containers with one alleged accused arrested.

He said, the price of seized drugs in the international market is more than one billion rupee.

Drugs were recovered from the hidden compartments of empty containers entering from Afghanistan, he added.