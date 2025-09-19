Drug paddler gets 09 year imprisonment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) A local court on Friday has sentenced a drug supplier, Ahsan to nine years in prison for his involvement in drug trafficking. He was also fined Rs. 100,000.0.

According to the details, the Naseerabad Police in May this year arrested him after 1.

6 Kg of hashish was recovered from him.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani praised the investigative and legal teams for their exemplary work. He emphasized that Rawalpindi Police is taking all possible measures to combat drug trafficking and ensure justice.