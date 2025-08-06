Open Menu

Drug Paddler Gets 14 Year Imprisonment

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Drug paddler gets 14 year imprisonment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A local court has sentenced a drug supplier named Irfan, 14 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs.500,000.0.

According to the details, the convict was arrested by Saddar Wah Police in September 2023, with 2.

270 kg of heroin recovered from him.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani while appreciating the investigative and legal teams for their efforts, said that all possible measures were being taken to eradicate the menace of drugs.

