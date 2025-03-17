Open Menu

Drug Paddler Gets 9 Year Imprisonment

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 08:45 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A court has sentenced a drug dealer for 9 year imprisonment. The criminal was arrested by the police in 2023.

According to the details, criminal Syed Alam was sentenced to 9 years in prison and a fine of Rs. 200,000.

The criminal was arrested by Naseerabad Police in September 2023 after 1 kg 400 grams of hashish was recovered from him.

Central Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the investigation and legal teams.

In a statement, the CPO said that full scale operations were underway against drug suppliers to eradicate the scourge of drugs.

