Drug Paddler Jailed For 9 Years
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A court on Tuesday sentenced a drug paddler to imprisonment along with the fine.
Criminal Asim Ali, arrested from Wah Cantt in 2024, was sentenced to 9 years in prison and a fine of Rs 80, 000.
According to the details, Wah Cantt Police arrested the criminal in November 2024 and recovered 1.66 Kg of hashish from him.
After registering a case against and the investigation Doen by the police, the accused was presented in the court.
In view of solid evidence and effective prosecution, the court sentenced the criminal to imprisonment and the fine.
CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani while appreciating SSP Investigation and legal teams, urged to further accelerate the operation agai st the drug supplier.
He reiterated that through full scaled operations against the drug suppliers, the scourge of drugs would be eradicated from the society.
