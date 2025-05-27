Open Menu

Drug Paddler Received 9 Years Imprisonment

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 11:50 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) According to details, the accused Muhammad Taj was arrested by Saddar Wah Police in December 2023 after 4 kg and 20 grams of hashish was recovered from him.

In view of solid evidence and effective prosecution, the court sentenced the accused along with imposing fine of Rs 80,000.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani while appreciating the legal and investigation teams directed for further accelerating the crackdown against the menace of drug paddling.

"All steps are being taken to eradicate the scourge of drugs", said CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani.

