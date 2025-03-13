Drug Paddler Sent To Jail
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 11:40 PM
A court on Thursday sentenced a drug paddler to jail for 9 years
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A court on Thursday sentenced a drug paddler to jail for 9 years.
According to the details the criminal Shakeel was arrested by the Taxila Police in November 2023 and recovered 1kg 720 grams of hashish from him.
A case was registered against him by the police and was effectively prosecuted in the court of law.
In view of solid evidence and effective prosecution, the court sentenced the criminal to 9 years in prison and a fine of Rs 80,000.0 was also imposed on him.
CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani while appreciating the investigating and legal teams said that operations are underway against drug suppliers to eradicate the scourge of drugs.
