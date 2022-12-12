UrduPoint.com

Drug Paddlers Arrested, Hashish Recovered

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Drug paddlers arrested, hashish recovered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) ::Kohat police during action on Monday arrested three drug paddlers and recovered a substantial quantity of narcotics and three liquor bottles from their possession.

Police said a team of Riaz Shaheed police station headed by SHO Qismat Khan in two separate raids arrested three drug paddlers identified as Naseem Gul, resident of Barh, Anar Gul, resident of Mirozai, and Safiullah, resident of Togh Balaa.

Police recovered 6025 gm hashish, three bottles of liquor, three pistols, and dozens of cartridges from the possession of the arrested accused. Cases against the arrested criminals were registered at Riaz Shaheed police station.

