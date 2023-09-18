Open Menu

Drug Paddlers Arrested In Mirpurkhas

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2023 | 10:46 PM

Two drug paddlers were arrested and a huge consignment was seized from their passion during a raid conducted by Mirpukhas police on Monday

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Two drug paddlers were arrested and a huge consignment was seized from their passion during a raid conducted by Mirpukhas police on Monday.

According to police, Incharge CIA Inayat Ali Zardari, Incharge DIB Danish Bhatti and SHO Town Iftikhar Bajwa conducted the raid in village Ismail Laghari and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from the possession of drug paddlers.

The drug paddlers namely Aftab Malik and Masjooque Leghari were booked and a case was filed against them.

