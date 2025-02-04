Drug Peddler, 2 Liquor Suppliers Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during actions against drug peddlers and liquor suppliers on Tuesday arrested three accused.
According to a police spokesman, the Airport Police held accused Kamran and recovered 650 grams of charas from him.
Similarly, the Pirwadhai Police nabbed accused Sameer with 15 litres liquor and the Bani Police recovered five litres liquor from accused Danish.
Recent Stories
RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event for small businesses
UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Ministers of Youth, Sports in Ba ..
Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth
MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital transformation
AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains s ..
Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai
Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO
International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..
TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’
UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA sets up APCA unit5 minutes ago
-
'Resolution of Kashmir issue essential for global peace'5 minutes ago
-
Three bike lifters arrested5 minutes ago
-
DSP city meets Traders, addresses concerns5 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler, 2 liquor suppliers held5 minutes ago
-
GCWUS holds seminar, walk for Kashmiris5 minutes ago
-
Constable Zafar Iqbal laid to rest with Police honors15 minutes ago
-
Call to raise voice for Kashmiris at all forums15 minutes ago
-
Arora reaffirms solidarity with Kashmiris15 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri’s struggle for right to self-determination remains alive despite suppression attempts; Se ..15 minutes ago
-
PM inaugurates Jinnah Square, appreciates its completion in record 72-day15 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur's prompt action reunites missing child with family25 minutes ago