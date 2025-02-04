Drug peddler, 2 liquor suppliers held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during actions against drug peddlers and liquor suppliers on Tuesday arrested three accused.

According to a police spokesman, the Airport Police held accused Kamran and recovered 650 grams of charas from him.

Similarly, the Pirwadhai Police nabbed accused Sameer with 15 litres liquor and the Bani Police recovered five litres liquor from accused Danish.