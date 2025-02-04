Open Menu

Drug Peddler, 2 Liquor Suppliers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Drug peddler, 2 liquor suppliers held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during actions against drug peddlers and liquor suppliers on Tuesday arrested three accused.

According to a police spokesman, the Airport Police held accused Kamran and recovered 650 grams of charas from him.

Similarly, the Pirwadhai Police nabbed accused Sameer with 15 litres liquor and the Bani Police recovered five litres liquor from accused Danish.

Recent Stories

RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event f ..

RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event for small businesses

10 minutes ago
 UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Mi ..

UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Ministers of Youth, Sports in Ba ..

10 minutes ago
 Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA gr ..

Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth

25 minutes ago
 MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital tr ..

MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital transformation

25 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains s ..

40 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai

Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai

40 minutes ago
Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyol ..

Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO

1 hour ago
 International Day of Human Fraternity key to foste ..

International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..

2 hours ago
 TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in sh ..

TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therm ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘ ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan