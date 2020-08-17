Drug peddler arrested

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession here on Monday.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raid at a place and arrested a drug peddler.

The police also recovered 1,110 grams of hashish from the possession of the accused. The suspect was identified as Hussain.

The Cantt. police have registered a case against the accused.

Further probe was underway.