(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Raiwind police arrested a drug-peddler and recovered 36 bottles of liquor, five rifles and one pistol from his possession.

A police team, led by ASP Raiwind Haeeb Javed, conducted a raid and arrested Nader Khan with contraband. Police registered a case against him and started investigation.