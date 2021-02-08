Drug peddler arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Cantt police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession from an area lying within their jurisdiction.

According to spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police party of Cantt police station conducted raid at a den and arrested a drug peddler.

The police also recovered 1,240 grams hashish from his possession.

The accused was identified as Irfan. Police have lodged a case against the suspect. Further probe was underway.