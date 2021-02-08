UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Peddler Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 12:00 PM

Drug peddler arrested

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Cantt police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession from an area lying within their jurisdiction.

According to spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police party of Cantt police station conducted raid at a den and arrested a drug peddler.

The police also recovered 1,240 grams hashish from his possession.

The accused was identified as Irfan. Police have lodged a case against the suspect. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Mars missions from UAE and China .. optimism on th ..

11 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat loves official anthem for PSL 6

27 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi's tribute to Pakistan's cultural he ..

39 minutes ago

Mahindar Pal Singh Appointed as Peshawar Zalmi’s ..

45 minutes ago

CTD officials kill terrorist, arrest five others a ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19  kills 59 more people during last 24 hou ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.