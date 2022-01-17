UrduPoint.com

Drug Peddler Arrested, 1.2 Kg Hashish Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Mochko Police has arrested a drug peddler and recovered around 1.2 kilograms of hashish from his possession near Lal Qila Hub River road here on Monday

The police has registered a case against the accused identified as Muhammad Siddique son of Gulfaraz Khan, said police sources.

