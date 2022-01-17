Drug Peddler Arrested, 1.2 Kg Hashish Seized
Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 09:37 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Mochko Police has arrested a drug peddler and recovered around 1.2 kilograms of hashish from his possession near Lal Qila Hub River road here on Monday.
The police has registered a case against the accused identified as Muhammad Siddique son of Gulfaraz Khan, said police sources.