Drug peddler arrested, 1.2 kg hashish seized

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Mochko Police has arrested a drug peddler and recovered around 1.2 kilograms of hashish from his possession near Lal Qila Hub River road here on Monday.

The police has registered a case against the accused identified as Muhammad Siddique son of Gulfaraz Khan, said police sources.