Drug Peddler Arrested
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :The police have arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered 1,120 grams hashish from his possession.
According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Cant headed by the Station House Officer, Faisal Amin raided a place in Derawri gate area and took an alleged drug pusher into custody.
The police recovered 1,120 grams hashish from his possession.
Cant police have registered a case against the accused.
Further probe was in process.