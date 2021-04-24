Drug peddler arrested

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :The police have arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered 1,120 grams hashish from his possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Cant headed by the Station House Officer, Faisal Amin raided a place in Derawri gate area and took an alleged drug pusher into custody.

The police recovered 1,120 grams hashish from his possession.

Cant police have registered a case against the accused.

Further probe was in process.