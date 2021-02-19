UrduPoint.com
Drug Peddler Arrested, 1.240kg Heroin Seized In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:28 PM

The police on Friday claimed to have arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered 1.24kg heroin

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered 1.24kg heroin.

The police said a team of Bhagtanwala police station conducted a raidat Lalowali village and arrested Shahzia Bibi besides recovering 1.240kg heroin.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

