Drug peddler arrested, 1,350 grams charras recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The police in its ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements on Monday arrested a drug peddler besides recovering 1,350 grams charras from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Saddar Wah Police arrested Muhammad Munir for having over 1,350 grams charas.

The police registered a case against the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Syed Ali appreciated the performance of SHO Wah Saddar and his team and directed the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.