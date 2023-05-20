UrduPoint.com

Drug Peddler Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Drug peddler arrested

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :City police station while conducting an operation against drug dealers arrested one accused and recovered ice from his possession.

According to the details, the SHO City police station Malik Sajid with the police team conducted an operation against the drug dealers and arrested accused Shiraz son of Kamran resident of Mohalla Hazrat Bilal Chota Bazar and 361 grams of ice was recovered from his possession.

Police registered the case against the arrested person.

