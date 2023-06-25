Open Menu

Drug-peddler Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Drug-peddler arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The Cantt police have arrested a drug-peddler and recovered narcotics from him.

According to a police spokesperson, crackdown on drug-peddlers is continuing across the district. SHO Cantt police station, along with a police team, detained a drug-peddler Adnan and recovered 2.435-kg hashish from him.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against him.

