Drug-peddler arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The Cantt police have arrested a drug-peddler and recovered narcotics from him.

According to a police spokesperson, crackdown on drug-peddlers is continuing across the district. SHO Cantt police station, along with a police team, detained a drug-peddler Adnan and recovered 2.435-kg hashish from him.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against him.