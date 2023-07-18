Open Menu

Drug Peddler Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Drug peddler arrested

Dera police on Tuesday arrested the drug peddler in the limits of Saddar police station

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Dera police on Tuesday arrested the drug peddler in the limits of Saddar police station.

SHO Saddar police station Arslan Khan Gandapur, while carrying out successful action against drug dealers during the blockade, recovered 970 grams of hashish from the possession of Barkatullah son of Abdul Latif resident of Shurkot and arrested the accused as per the rules.

Police registered the case against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Arslan Saddar From

Recent Stories

Ukraine Foreign Minister Says Grain Deal Not Dead, ..

Ukraine Foreign Minister Says Grain Deal Not Dead, Kiev Looking for Alternative

4 minutes ago
 NASA Confirms Next Cygnus Cargo Mission Will Launc ..

NASA Confirms Next Cygnus Cargo Mission Will Launch to ISS on August 1

5 minutes ago
 Syria Condemns French Diplomatic Delegation's Visi ..

Syria Condemns French Diplomatic Delegation's Visit to Rebel-Controlled Territor ..

22 minutes ago
 Work on BRT progressing day and night with the sup ..

Work on BRT progressing day and night with the support of WB: Sharjeel Memon

12 minutes ago
 Burgeoning food demand major challenge for scienti ..

Burgeoning food demand major challenge for scientists' community: Dr Iqrar

12 minutes ago
 MoHRE coordinates with delivery companies to provi ..

MoHRE coordinates with delivery companies to provide 356 rest stations for worke ..

31 minutes ago
Mehfil-e-Mushaira and four books launching ceremon ..

Mehfil-e-Mushaira and four books launching ceremony held at PAC

31 minutes ago
 Chinese Defense Minister Says Relations With US Hi ..

Chinese Defense Minister Says Relations With US Hit New Low

31 minutes ago
 NI conducts training on food fortification

NI conducts training on food fortification

31 minutes ago
 Shehla Raza inaugurates Safe House in Nawabshah

Shehla Raza inaugurates Safe House in Nawabshah

31 minutes ago
 KP Governor inquired health of Hayatabad blast's v ..

KP Governor inquired health of Hayatabad blast's victims

31 minutes ago
 Malian Authorities Unable to Confirm Receiving Pen ..

Malian Authorities Unable to Confirm Receiving Pentagon Emails Sent by Mistake - ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan