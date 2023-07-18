Drug peddler arrested

Dera police on Tuesday arrested the drug peddler in the limits of Saddar police station

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Dera police on Tuesday arrested the drug peddler in the limits of Saddar police station.

SHO Saddar police station Arslan Khan Gandapur, while carrying out successful action against drug dealers during the blockade, recovered 970 grams of hashish from the possession of Barkatullah son of Abdul Latif resident of Shurkot and arrested the accused as per the rules.

Police registered the case against the accused.