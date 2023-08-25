Open Menu

Drug Peddler Arrested

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Dera police during a successful operation against drug dealers arrested a drug peddler, and recovered ice and heroin from the possession of the accused on Friday.

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Dera Town police station, Faheem Abbas while acting against the criminal elements arrested the notorious drug dealer Abdul Raouf son of Zarif resident of Tank.

Dera Town Police recovered 840 grams of heroin, and 360 grams of ice and also recovered the drug money of Rs.21200 from the possession of the accused.

Dera Town police registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.

