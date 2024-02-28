Open Menu

Drug Peddler Arrested

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM

Drug peddler arrested

A drug peddler was arrested with hashish during an operation by a team of Cant Police Station here on Wednesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A drug peddler was arrested with hashish during an operation by a team of Cant Police Station here on Wednesday.

On the directives of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the Cant Police team led by Station House Officer Gul Sher Khan carried out the operation against drug peddlers and arrested accused Muhammad Zeeshan, resident of Basti Mekin, with 275 grams hashish.

The police registered a case against the accused..

Related Topics

Police Police Station

Recent Stories

National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled fo ..

National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday

9 minutes ago
 Peshawar University hosts awareness session on pol ..

Peshawar University hosts awareness session on polio eradication

9 minutes ago
 KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain for ..

KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain forecast

9 minutes ago
 Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player ..

Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player welfare

12 minutes ago
 Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harass ..

Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equalit ..

12 minutes ago
 PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democ ..

PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms

12 minutes ago
59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

12 minutes ago
 Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, rel ..

Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, ..

10 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against ..

LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer

10 minutes ago
 Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UE ..

Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar

10 minutes ago
 Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29

Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29

10 minutes ago
 Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language

Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan