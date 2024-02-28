Drug Peddler Arrested
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM
A drug peddler was arrested with hashish during an operation by a team of Cant Police Station here on Wednesday
On the directives of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the Cant Police team led by Station House Officer Gul Sher Khan carried out the operation against drug peddlers and arrested accused Muhammad Zeeshan, resident of Basti Mekin, with 275 grams hashish.
The police registered a case against the accused..
