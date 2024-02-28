Drug peddler arrested

A drug peddler was arrested with hashish during an operation by a team of Cant Police Station here on Wednesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A drug peddler was arrested with hashish during an operation by a team of Cant Police Station here on Wednesday.

On the directives of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the Cant Police team led by Station House Officer Gul Sher Khan carried out the operation against drug peddlers and arrested accused Muhammad Zeeshan, resident of Basti Mekin, with 275 grams hashish.

The police registered a case against the accused..