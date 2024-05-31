Drug Peddler Arrested
Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The police on Friday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics.
According to the police, Saddar police, during a crackdown against drug peddlers, arrested
Zeeshan Haider with 580 gram hashish.
The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case.
