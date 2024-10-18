Drug-peddler arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The district police have arrested a drug-peddler, along with narcotics, during a crackdown here.

A police spokesman said on Friday that Sabzpir police arrested Saleem Akhtar and recovered 1.530-kg hashish from him.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.