Drug-peddler Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The district police have arrested a drug-peddler, along with narcotics, during a crackdown here.
A police spokesman said on Friday that Sabzpir police arrested Saleem Akhtar and recovered 1.530-kg hashish from him.
Police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.
