Drug-peddler Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Drug-peddler arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The district police have arrested a drug-peddler with narcotics and a firearm.

According to police, Muradpur police arrested Shahid Mehmood alias Bengali with 2.360-kg hashish, a pistol and several bullets.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case in this regard.

