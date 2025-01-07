Drug Peddler Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The police, in a crackdown against drug peddlers, claimed to have arrested an accused
with narcotics.
According to the police, Satrah police arrested drug peddler, Wakeel, with 1140-g hashish.
The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case.
