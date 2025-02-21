Drug-peddler Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Police arrested a drug-peddler and recovered over 10-kilogram hashish from him, here on Friday.
A police spokesman said the accused was identified as Allah Rakha Baloch and he was arrested from Kamli Wala Chowk. The police recovered 10.484-kg hashish and Rs. 2,170 from him.
