Drug-peddler arrested

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Police arrested a drug-peddler and recovered over 10-kilogram hashish from him, here on Friday.

A police spokesman said the accused was identified as Allah Rakha Baloch and he was arrested from Kamli Wala Chowk. The police recovered 10.484-kg hashish and Rs. 2,170 from him.