Drug-peddler Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Drug-peddler arrested

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Model Town Police have arrested a drug-peddler and recovered three kilograms of ice (crystal meth) worth millions of rupees from him.

A special operation was launched across the district to curb drug trafficking.

SHO Model Town Police Mehtab Alam, along with his team, raided and arrested Amir Khichi of Marzipura and recovered drugs from his possession. A case was registered against the suspect and further legal action launched.

APP/aaj

