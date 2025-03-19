Drug-peddler Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 04:50 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Model Town Police have arrested a drug-peddler and recovered three kilograms of ice (crystal meth) worth millions of rupees from him.
A special operation was launched across the district to curb drug trafficking.
SHO Model Town Police Mehtab Alam, along with his team, raided and arrested Amir Khichi of Marzipura and recovered drugs from his possession. A case was registered against the suspect and further legal action launched.
APP/aaj
Recent Stories
UK imposes fine wroth £5.2 million upon Hassan Nawaz for not paying taxes
Establishment of a special overseas bench in the Islamabad High Court is a pract ..
Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI Phone That Redefines Industry ..
Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025
UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy
Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions
Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution
Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UK imposes fine wroth £5.2 million upon Hassan Nawaz for not paying taxes3 minutes ago
-
Wazir Club Wana wins first All-Pakistan Floodlight Football Tournament7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Govt. prioritizes quality medical facilities: DC Sahiwal7 minutes ago
-
Two fuel units sealed for profiteering7 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched on public transport plying alongside BRT route7 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler arrested7 minutes ago
-
Two drug traffickers held7 minutes ago
-
Experts urge youth to embrace entrepreneurship to combat brain drain17 minutes ago
-
8 dead, 1,461 injured in Punjab road17 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar graces Iftar dinner as chief guest17 minutes ago
-
Hotline against malpractice established at SCP17 minutes ago
-
Two drivers arrested over over-speed27 minutes ago