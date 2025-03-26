Drug-peddler Arrested
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The district police, in a crackdown, arrested a drug-peddler with narcotics.
According to police, SHO Sambrial police station, along with a team, detained drug-peddler Saqlain Shah and recovered 1.260kg hashish from him.
Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case in this regard.
