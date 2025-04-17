Open Menu

Drug-peddler Arrested

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Drug-peddler arrested

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The police arrested an alleged drug-peddler and recovered hashish from his possession in Head Rajkan area.

A police team, headed by Station House Officer Police Station Head Rajkan Tahir Iqbal, arrested an alleged drug pusher Javed and recovered 2,400-gram hashish from him.

The police registered a case against and launched investigation into the case. Further probe was underway.

