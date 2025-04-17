Drug-peddler Arrested
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The police arrested an alleged drug-peddler and recovered hashish from his possession in Head Rajkan area.
A police team, headed by Station House Officer Police Station Head Rajkan Tahir Iqbal, arrested an alleged drug pusher Javed and recovered 2,400-gram hashish from him.
The police registered a case against and launched investigation into the case. Further probe was underway.
Recent Stories
Dubai AI Week expands agenda with global events focused on education, haealth
Dubai Chambers calls for strengthened cross-border economic cooperation
DEWA’s 'OWNEK' supports 6,395 accredited contractors, consultants
Emirates SkyCargo invests in hydrogen-powered trucks
China's retail sales of consumer goods up 4.6% in January-March
FNC, European Parliament discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation
UAE, Russia discuss judicial, legal cooperation
Oliver Wyman backs Abu Dhabi’s vision to become global healthcare leader
DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety by ACI
COAS Munir says honoring martyrs sacred for every Pakistani
Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC Executive Director
Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to acting, showbiz industry
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt cuts petrol by Rs. 70, focuses on Balochistan development: Malik2 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter held in injured condition after shootout with Cantt Police2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan agree to boost cooperation in climate, wildlife, and energy2 minutes ago
-
ADCR visits teaching hospital2 minutes ago
-
PMYP to provide numerous opportunities to SMIU students: Rana Mashhood2 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler arrested2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 200-litre cold drinks12 minutes ago
-
Pak army officers, JCOs, soldiers awarded for rendering meritorious services to nation22 minutes ago
-
Governor calls political parties for unity in strengthening democracy22 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender held22 minutes ago
-
No polio case reported since Feb 10, 2025: PM informed32 minutes ago
-
Tahira Aurangzeb meets Railways Minister32 minutes ago