Drug Peddler Arrested, 2 Kg Charas Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 08:37 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Excise Police Karachi in an operation led by Excise Inspector Sheraz Gul Thebo arrested an accused Faisal from main Road near Abdullah Girls College North Nazimabad and recovered two kilogram charas from his possession and impounded a rickshaw as well.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway, said a statement on Monday.

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has congratulated the Excise team over a successful operation and asked them to continue their efforts against drug peddlers to curb their activities in the province.

