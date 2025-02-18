Open Menu

Drug Peddler Arrested, 20 Kg Hashish, Opium Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Drug peddler arrested, 20 kg hashish, opium recovered

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a crackdown against drug peddlers is underway under the "Drug Free Punjab" campaign.

Bhawana Police Station on Tuesday conducted a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested drug dealer with 20 kg hashish in his possession.

SHO Bhawana Police Station Inspector Sajid Mahmood and ASI Ijaz Ahmed, along with a team, arrested a drug peddler named Ansar, a resident of Kotla Shahzada village and recovered 15.5 kg hashish and 4.5 kg opium from the possession.

A case has been registered against the arrested drug peddler in Bhawana Police Station under the Narcotics Act. Further investigation is underway.

