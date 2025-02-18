Drug Peddler Arrested, 20 Kg Hashish, Opium Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 01:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a crackdown against drug peddlers is underway under the "Drug Free Punjab" campaign.
Bhawana Police Station on Tuesday conducted a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested drug dealer with 20 kg hashish in his possession.
SHO Bhawana Police Station Inspector Sajid Mahmood and ASI Ijaz Ahmed, along with a team, arrested a drug peddler named Ansar, a resident of Kotla Shahzada village and recovered 15.5 kg hashish and 4.5 kg opium from the possession.
A case has been registered against the arrested drug peddler in Bhawana Police Station under the Narcotics Act. Further investigation is underway.
Recent Stories
Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC
ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..
At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto
Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations
At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia
ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint ventur ..
China's NEV output, sales surge in January
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025
290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug peddler arrested, 20 kg hashish, opium recovered6 minutes ago
-
Speech disorders can affect ability to communicate clearly; Dr. Hira Manan16 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1500-liter adulterated milk26 minutes ago
-
Sindh Ombudsman to hold open court in Khairpur on Feb 2026 minutes ago
-
Foundation stone for construction of 330-kilometer road to be laid on Feb 2026 minutes ago
-
GB Govt takes strict action against poor results in government schools46 minutes ago
-
FD launches drive to ensure quality of wheat, flour in district56 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Amir Hamza Shinwari observed with reverence56 minutes ago
-
NA proceedings adjourned due to lack of quorum56 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to take strict action against miscreants in Kurram56 minutes ago
-
NA proceedings resume after break1 hour ago
-
Welfare,protection of children's rights joint vision of Pb govt:UNICEF1 hour ago